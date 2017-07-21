Mercedes-Benz recalls cars in China over steering column problem

Mercedes-Benz will recall 5,173 imported cars in China over a steering column problem, according to China's consumer quality authority.



Mercedes-Benz (China) Automotive Sales filed the plan to recall G-class SUVs, manufactured between July 25, 2012 and Jan. 20, 2017, with the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.



The steering wheel may not work properly due to a faulty universal joint retaining bolt at the bottom of the steering column, posing a hazard.



The recall will begin on Aug. 5, 2017. The company will replace the faulty parts free of charge.



The recall announcement came less than one week after Mercedes-Benz said on July 15 that it had began recalling 16,301 imported A-class, B-class and CLA-class cars in China over a brake booster problem.



Global and Chinese automakers recalled 4.49 million defective vehicles in the first five months of this year, compared with 11.34 million in



the whole year of 2016.

