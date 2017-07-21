2017 Euro-Asia Economic Forum to boost B&R construction

Press conference for the 2017 Euro-Asia Economic Forum took place in Beijing on Friday.
The Forum will be held in Xi’an, capital of Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province from September 21-23 under the theme of jointly building the “Belt and Road
” (B&R) initiative: synergizing development strategies.
The 2017 Euro-Asia Economic Forum will be significant in deepening the influence of the spirit of Chinese President Xi Jinping
’s speech on building the B&R initiative given at the B&R Forum for International Cooperation in May, Wei Zengjun, vice governor of Shaanxi Province, said during the press conference.
"By conducting a comprehensive dialogue in the political and business sector, the forum aims to tap into the market potential of Europe and Asia and promote regional investment and consumption, strengthening cultural and people-to-people exchange among the countries and regions along the B&R route," Wei said.
Meanwhile, the forum can provide a great opportunity for Xi’an in building the city into a major hub on the new Eurasia land bridge and a key place for the B&R initiative, Wei noted.
Led and organized by 22 government ministries and commissions, and international organizations, the forum will adopt a "Forum-Exhibition-Investment Symposium" model, highlighting its role function in enhancing the national strategy and promoting economic development.
The Forum covers more than 40 convention and exhibition activities, including eight parallel sessions in finance, culture, science and technology, ecology, agriculture, talent, education and meteorology.