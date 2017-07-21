Malawi's arrested agriculture minister out on court bail

Malawi's Blantyre magistrates court on Thursday granted bail to the country's former Agriculture Minister George Chaponda who was arrested Wednesday, on corruption charges, after spending a night in police custody.



The bail is on the condition that Chaponda and his accomplices each provides around 274 US dollars cash bond and two sureties bonded at around 28,570 US dollars, surrenders his traveling documents and reports to the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) once a fortnight.



The country's graft busting body, the ACB Wednesday arrested Chaponda along with Rashid Tayub of Transglobe Produce Export Limited, a locally registered farm produce trading company, for their alleged involvement in the dubious procurement of maize from neighbouring Zambia.



Also arrested on the same and out on court bail is Grace Mijiga Mhango, a renowned entrepreneur and former Chairperson of Grain Traders and Processors Association of Malawi.



Court hearings are expected to start next month when Chaponda is expected to answer three charges of corruptly performing public functions, misuse of public office and illegal possession of foreign currency, according to the ACB.

