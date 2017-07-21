Bottled gas blamed for fatal shop blast in East China

Bottled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been blamed for a shop blast that killed two and injured dozens in Hangzhou, capital of eastern China's Zhejiang Province, Friday morning, according to an initial investigation by local authorities.



The blast ripped through three restaurants at around 8:30 a.m., leaving a combined burned area of 200 square meters, upstairs and downstairs.



Flames and strong heat shattered the glass of passing vehicles, including a bus, causing most of the injuries.



The local health authority said 45 people were receiving treatment in six hospitals, seven of which with severe injuries.



Among the injured, two were restaurant employees while the rest were passengers in passing vehicles or pedestrians.



The district public security bureau has identified the two people who died in the blast and informed their relatives. One was on the bus and the other riding a bicycle when the blast occurred.



Police have taken the shop owner into custody.



Residents have been asked to donate blood by the provincial blood center.



Che Jun, the provincial Communist Party chief, demanded all-out efforts to treat the injured, saying a thorough investigation needed to be conducted as well as extensive checks to rule out hazards that could undermine public safety.



The shop is located in the West Lake District, a well-known scenic area.



The fire has been put out.

