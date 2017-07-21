Suspect in Israeli submarine investigation becomes state witness: media

The Israeli representative of German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp and a key suspect in a major corruption investigation agreed to become a state witness, Israeli officials said on Friday.



A statement released by the State Attorney's Office said that Israeli businessman Miki Ganor signed an agreement to become a state witness and will give evidence about the corruption affair.



Channel 10 TV news reported that under the deal, Ganor will serve one year in prison and will pay a ten million shekels (about 2.8 million dollars) fine.



The investigation, dubbed by the police as "Case 3000," concerns possible corruption and bribery in a 2 billion dollars' worth deal between Israel and the German shipbuilding conglomerate ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems to buy submarines.



The deal, signed in 2016, had started to draw public attention after it emerged that David Shimron, 65, a personal lawyer for the Netanyahu family and Benjamin Netanyahu's cousin and close confidant, also represented the local agent of ThyssenKrupp.



The police said Shimron is still a suspect but was allowed to leave the country on Wednesday.



The investigation involves other high-ranking officials, including Maj. Gen. (res) Eliezer Marom, a former commander of the Israeli Navy; Avriel Bar-Yosef, former deputy head of the National Security Council; and Ronen Shemer, a lawyer and Ganor's employee.



The police said in a statement to the court on Wednesday that they are investigated on suspicions of fraud, bribery, breach of trust, tax evasion and money laundering.



"At the time of the events under question, some of the suspects were public servants and some worked in the private sector," the statement read.



Netanyahu is not a suspect in this affair, but according to the Hebrew-language Ynet news site, the police may invite him to testify on what he knows about the case.

