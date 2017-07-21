Former senior official of Chinese securities regulator expelled from CPC, public office

Zhang Yujun, former assistant chairperson of China Securities Regulatory Commission, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office for "severe disciplinary violations," the top anti-graft body said Friday.



Zhang was found to have seriously violated political and organizational discipline and attended banquets that could influence the fairness of official duty, according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC.

