Spanish football chief denied bail and sent to prison

Angel Maria Villar, the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) was denied bail and sent to prison on Thursday night by the judge investigation corruption allegations against him.



Villar, entered the Soto del Real prison at around 9pm local time, while his son, Gorka and the President of the Tenerife Federation, Juan Padron were also denied bail and jailed pending trial.



A fourth person arrested in the operation, Ramon Hernandez-Baussau, was granted bail of 100,000 euros.



Villar, who has been RFEF President since 1988 and was only recently elected unopposed, was arrested along with the other defendants on Tuesday accused of building a corruption network to siphon off money made through irregularities in arranging friendly matches for the Spanish national side and in contracting companies with links to family members in order to obtain further benefits.



Among some of the games under suspicion are friendly matches Spain played against South Korea in 2010 and 2012, against Chile in 2008, 2011 and 2013, Mexico in 2010, Colombia in 2011 and 2017 and Argentina in 2009 and 2011.



The judge explained the network was created with "the aim of enriching themselves or third parties," and that it relied on "favoritism; both in contracting personnel, who were mainly family members, as in the arbitrary adjudication of contracts to companies" with links to associates.



Villar is also accused of directly favoring some regional RFEF presidents in order to assure their support for his continued presidency, while the judge explained that phone taps had revealed the "excessive employment of personnel, on high wages, but with low productivity."



Meanwhile Villar is now facing calls to resign from his position as RFEF President in order to allow new elections to take place.

