AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show opens in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/21 20:39:50

Aircrafts perform on the opening day of the AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show in Huangping county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2017. The AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show opened on Friday. (Xinhua/Cai Xingwen)


 

Posted in: CHINA
