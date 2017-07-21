AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show opens in SW China's Guizhou

Aircrafts perform on the opening day of the AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show in Huangping county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2017. The AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show opened on Friday. (Xinhua/Cai Xingwen)

Aircrafts perform on the opening day of the AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show in Huangping county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2017. The AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show opened on Friday. (Xinhua/Cai Xingwen)

Aircrafts perform on the opening day of the AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show in Huangping county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2017. The AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show opened on Friday. (Xinhua/Cai Xingwen)

An aircraft performs on the opening day of the AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show in Huangping county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2017. The AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show opened on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Xi)

Aircrafts perform on the opening day of the AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show in Huangping county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2017. The AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show opened on Friday. (Xinhua/Deng Gang)