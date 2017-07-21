Top Chinese leaders visit military exhibition

Top Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping
, on Friday visited a major exhibition marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for unremitting efforts to build the army into a world-class military.
Senior leaders Li Keqiang
, Zhang Dejiang
, Yu Zhengsheng
, Liu Yunshan
, Wang Qishan
and Zhang Gaoli
, also visited the exhibition at the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution.