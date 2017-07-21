Death toll rises to 11 in Hebei road accident

The death toll has risen to 11 after a road accident in north China's Hebei Province Friday morning, local authorities said.



The accident happened at around 8:30 a.m. after a truck and a bus collided on a national highway near a village in Yuxian County, killing eight at the scene and injuring 12.



Three of the injured later died in hospital. Nine people are currently receiving medical treatment, with one in a critical condition.



Further investigation is underway.

