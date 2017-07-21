Chinese naval fleet arrives in Russia for joint drill

A Chinese naval fleet reached Russia's Baltic city of Kaliningrad Friday, ready for a joint drill with Russia scheduled in the Baltic Sea in late July.



The Chinese fleet consists of one destroyer, one frigate, one supply ship, ship-borne helicopters and marines. The Russian side includes one frigate, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and marines.



The two sides plan to conduct air-defense, maritime search and rescue, underway replenishment and other exercises.



Chinese and Russian navies will conduct a variety of joint drills and attend the parade in St. Petersburg on the occasion of Russia's Navy Day to deepen friendly and practical cooperation between the two militaries, and consolidate China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, said Tian Zhong, deputy commander of the Chinese Navy and the Chinese director of the joint drill.



The drill, code-named "Joint Sea 2017," aims to jointly carry out rescue missions and protect the safety of economic activities at sea.

