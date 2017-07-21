2 dead in Shanghai demolition accident

Two people died after an accident during the demolition of a multi-story building in Shanghai Friday afternoon, the local government said.



A third person person is in hospital receiving treatment.



The accident occurred when a multi-story building in Jiading District was being demolished and fell onto a neighboring hotel, trapping an unknown number of people.



A Xinhua reporter at the scene said the number of casualties was likely to rise.



Police and firefighters are currently undertaking rescue operations.

