In pics: inside-painting art in N China's Shijiazhuang

Photo taken on July 20, 2017 shows an inside-painted glass snuff bottle created by Dong Xue, an inside-painting artist, in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province. Inside-painted snuff bottle is a Chinese traditional handicraft. Inside-painting art, which has a history of more than 200 years, was also listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages. Dong Xue and his daughter have continued to study the technique, and decided to pass on it. (Xinhua/Pu Dongfeng)

Dong Xue, an inside-painting artist, shows an inside-painted snuff bottle at home in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, July 20, 2017.

Photo taken on July 18, 2017 shows four inside-painted glass snuff bottles created by Dong Xue, an inside-painting artist, in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province.

Dong Xue, an inside-painting artist, creates an inside-painted snuff bottle at home in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, July 18, 2017.

Dong Xue, an inside-painting artist, guides his daughter to create inside-painted snuff bottle at home in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, July 20, 2017.