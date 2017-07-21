New CBA company boss

Former Houston Rockets ­center Yao Ming has been elected chairman of the board of the company that owns China's top basketball league.



Representatives of the 20 clubs that play in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) gathered in Dongguan, Guangdong Province on Wednesday and Thursday for a CBA company shareholders meeting.



Yao, who was elected president of the CBA in February, was nominated as chairman of the board after Li Jinsheng, the Director of the Basketball Management Center of the General Administration of Sport, quit the post. The meeting approved the nomination unanimously.



The meeting also decided to launch a CBA youth league from the 2017-18 season in a bid to groom young talent.

