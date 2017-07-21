Poor finish costs Kuchar

Overnight joint leader Matt Kuchar dropped two shots in his last three holes as he fell back to four under par at the end of his second round at the British Open on Friday.



The giant American, chasing a first major at the age of 39, had three birdies and four bogeys in a mixed bag of a day at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England as he shot a one-over round of 71. Kuchar finished with a bogey at 16, a missed birdie chance at the long 17th and then another dropped shot at the last after driving into a fairway bunker.



Among others to conclude their rounds early on Friday were Masters champion Sergio Garcia, whose one-under-par round of 69 left him two-over overall, and therefore in with a strong chance of making the cut.





