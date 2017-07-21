Clashes after Israel restricts Jerusalem Old City prayers

Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli forces outside Jerusalem's Old City on Friday as tensions mounted over new security measures at a highly sensitive holy site and ­prompted police to restrict access for Muslim prayers. Three Palestinians had been killed in the clash as of press time.



The unrest came after Israeli ministers decided not to order the removal of metal detectors erected at entrances to the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following an attack nearby a week ago that killed two policemen.



In anticipation of protests on Friday, Israeli police barred men under 50 from entering Jerusalem's Old City for prayers, while all women were allowed in.



Police said later in the day that discretion could be applied in the use of the metal detectors instead of forcing everyone to go through them.



But Palestinian and religious leaders were still calling on worshippers not to enter until they were removed.



Hundreds held midday prayers near the gates of the Old City in protest.



Crowds gathered outside Jerusalem's Old City found shops closed and streets around Damascus Gate - the entrance most heavily used by Palestinians - blocked. A group of several hundred people, including Muslim leaders, marched toward the Lions Gate entrance to the mosque compound, but police informed them that only men aged 50 or over would be allowed in.



