Pakistan army says Indian shelling kills civilian

Pakistan Army said Indian troops fired on civilians preparing for Friday prayers, killing at least one person and injuring four others.



"Pakistan Army effectively responded, killing 3 Indian soldiers, injuring many. Three Indian posts were also destroyed," an army statement said.



The statement said that the Indian ceasefire violations "continue despite facing losses of men and material inflicted by Pak Army's response."



Giving details of the latest incident, the military said that the Indian Army targeted innocent civilians in Gheekot and Mandal villages of Lipa sector where civilians were preparing for Friday prayers.



"One young boy shaheed (martyred) and four civilians injured," the statement said.



"Pakistan Army stands by its innocent civil population and would continue to respond befittingly," the army said.



Pakistan and India had declared ceasefire along the LoC, the de facto border, between the two rivals in disputed Kashmir, in 2003. However, both sides routinely accuse each other of ceasefire violations.

