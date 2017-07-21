China's Jack Ma announces support for African entrepreneurs, conservation efforts

Chinese billionaire entrepreneur Jack Ma on Friday announced four projects to support African entrepreneurs, African young people and efforts of conservation in Africa.



"I will work with UNCTAD to support 200 African entrepreneurs in the next 5 years," said Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.



Ma, also special advisor of UNCTAD also announced that he will work with universities and governments to develop training program for African young people on e-commerce and cloud computing.



The third project is to set up a conservation award for conservation rangers. Every year, the award will be used to recognize 50 African wildlife conservation rangers who has been guarding natural heritages, said Ma.



"We plan to have the program lasting for 10 years to initiate a closer link in the conservation world between China and Africa," he said.



According to him, the award will be contributed by Alibaba Foundation and Paradise Foundation, a China-based conservation organization.



"I'm going to personally donate 10 million US dollars to establish a young entrepreneurs development fund, to support young people like you! To support hope today, and it becomes prosperity for tomorrow," he said.



Ma made the announcement at the YouthConnekt Africa Summit being held in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda. The three-day summit is organized by the government of Rwanda, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and UNDP. The summit from July 19 to 21 is dubbed: "Realizing Africa's Youth Potential."



It has attracted over 3,000 participants including top executives from multinational companies, leaders of civil society organizations, Africa's development partners, members of the academia and youth entrepreneurs from 90 countries across Africa and beyond to interact and discuss on enhancing the potential of the youth in Africa, according to the organizers.

