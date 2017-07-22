US to ban travel to N.Korea next week

The US confirmed Friday that it plans to ban its nationals from traveling to North Korea, in the wake of the death of an American student who was imprisoned by Pyongyang during a tourist visit.



State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the restriction would be formally announced in the Federal Register next week, and take effect one month after publication.



"Due to mounting concerns over the serious risk of arrest and long-term detention under North Korea's system of law enforcement, the Secretary has authorized a Geographical Travel ­Restriction on all US citizens' use of a passport to travel in, through, or to North Korea," Nauert said.



"Once in effect, US passports will be invalid for travel to, through and in North Korea."



US student Otto Warmbier, 22, was arrested in North Korea and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for an incident at his hotel where he was accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner in January 2016. North Korea released him in June in a coma and he died days after getting back to the US.



