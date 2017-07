Germany's Jasha Sutterlin rides in a breakaway ahead of the pack during the 222.5-kilometer 19th stage of the 2017 Tour de France cycling race on Friday between Embrun and Salon-de-Provence. Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen claimed his third Tour stage win and first in six years. He was part of a 20-man breakaway but made a winning solo break inside the final three kilometers. Briton Chris Froome keeps the overall leader's yellow jersey with two days left. Photo: AFP