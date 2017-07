Steller sea lions haul out on a rock in the Zheleznaya Bay of the Avacha Gulf, south of the Kamchatka Peninsula on Friday. Steller's sea lion is a near-threatened species of sea lions in the northern Pacific. It has attracted attention in recent decades due to unexplained declines in their numbers over a large portion of its range in Alaska. The number of Steller's sea lion is reportedly around 20,000 to 25,000 and Russian media reported that the number has increased in recent years. Photo: AFP