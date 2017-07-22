Death toll rises to 4 in Shanghai demolition accident

The death toll has risen to four after an accident during the demolition of a multi-story building in Shanghai Friday afternoon, the local government said.



A total of six people have been rescued and sent to hospital, and four died after medical treatment failed.



The accident occurred when a multi-story building in Jiading District was being demolished and fell onto a neighboring hotel, trapping an unknown number of people.



Police and firefighters are currently undertaking rescue operations.

