Chinese ambassador to Laos presents credentials

New Chinese Ambassador to Laos Wang Wentian on Friday presented his credentials to Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit in Lao capital Vientiane.



At the ceremony, the Chinese ambassador said the China-Laos relationship is at its best in history, adding that the two countries are good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners.



Wang stressed that the China-Laos ties go beyond ordinary bilateral relations, as the two countries belong to a community of shared future with strategic significance.



Wang pledged to join hands with the Lao side to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, and promote the China-Laos comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new height.



The Lao president, for his part, said the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries have always maintained sound momentum of development.



Laos is pleased with the fruitful results achieved by the two countries in pragmatic cooperation in various fields in recent years, and believes that the ambassador will make greater contribution to the development of the bilateral relations in his tenure, Bounnhang said.

