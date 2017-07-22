Jordanians demonstrate in protest of Israeli measures in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Tens of thousands of Jordanians took to the street on Friday in solidarity with the Palestinians in Jerusalem and in protest of the Israeli measures in Al-Aqsa Mosque.



During a large demonstration in downtown Amman, more than 10,000 demonstrators called for the immediate opening of the mosque for the worshippers and voiced rejection of the electronic gates that Israel places at the main gates of the mosque.



Holding pictures of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the demonstrators also chanted slogans against Israel and called for more efforts to reopen the mosque to all worshippers.



Another demonstration was held in Irbid in the north of Jordan, where participants slammed the Israeli violations and repeated assaults against the Palestinians.



Several other demonstrations were held in Zarqa and other cities in protest of the Israeli aggressions against the Palestinians in east Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.



Representatives of several political parties took part in the demonstrations.



Last Friday, three Israeli Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Two Israeli officers were also killed during clashes.



As a result of the attack, Israeli police closed down the Al-Aqsa Mosque till further notice.



Jordan, which oversees the Islamic and Christian holy sites in east Jerusalem, repeatedly called on Israel to put an end to the escalation in east Jerusalem and stressed that it will use all its legal, diplomatic and political tools to restore stability in the city.

