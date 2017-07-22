Iran says maintains right to react if US does not comply with nuclear deal

Iran would maintain its right to response to US if it dose not comply with the nuclear deal in the future, an Iranian official said on Friday after the meetings with world major states in Vienna.
Abbas Araghchi, deputy foreign minister of Iran, told media that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal should be implemented completely in all aspects, noting that Tehran is not satisfied with US regarding the sanctions imposed on Iran Tuesday over its ballistic missile program.
He stressed Tehran maintains its right to show any reaction if US dose not follow up its obligations under the deal.
During the US presidential election, Donald Trump
doubted the Iranian nuclear deal which was achieved during Obama's administration. Trump administration now is reviewing policy on Iran.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday new USsanctions contravened the nuclear deal reached after a lot of diplomatic efforts with world major states in 2015.
Iran and six world powers, namely Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US, reached an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue in July 2015, which put it on the path of sanctions relief but with more strict limits on its nuclear program.