US airstrike in Afghanistan kills members of Afghan security forces

The Pentagon said on Friday that an airstrike in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province had killed Afghan security forces by accident.



"During a US supported ANDSF (Afghan National Defense Security Force) operation, aerial fires resulted in the deaths of the friendly Afghan forces who were gathered in a compound," said the Pentagon in a statement.



While the final death count remained unclear at the moment, local media reports cited Helmand provincial officials as saying that the airstrike on Friday resulted in death of at least two Afghan commanders.

