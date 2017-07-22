Sarah Sanders named new White House press secretary

Sarah Sanders, Principle Deputy White House Press Secretary, will replace Sean Spicer as the new press secretary, newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said Friday.



"The president loves Sarah, he thinks she is doing a phenomenal job, I agree with him," Scaramucci told a daily briefing.



Sanders has been appearing in most White House press briefings in the past two months, especially after Spicer took on more duties after White House Communications Director Mike Dubke left his position in early June.



Sanders, 34, was named deputy White House press secretary after last year's presidential election, and made her first appearance at a White House press briefing in May.



Sanders is the daughter of Mike Huckabee, former Governor of Arkansas, and has been involved in her father's political activities since early age.

