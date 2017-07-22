Somali forces destroy Al-Shabaab compound in southern Somalia

Somalia National Army (SNA)-backed by the African Union peacekeeping mission (AMISOM) on Friday destroyed an Al-Shabaab compound in southern Somalia.



"Somali National Army forces conducted an operation today which resulted in the destruction of a known Al-Shabaab compound around Tortoroow," said AMISOM.



The AU mission said the Somali forces were able to successfully reduce the ability of the terrorists to conduct senseless acts of violence against the people.



The Al-Qaida linked terrorist group has stepped up their onslaught on the government after being forced out of the capital and other major urban areas in Somalia by national and Africa Union forces



Targets have included hotels, military checkpoints, and the presidential palace including both government and AU military bases.

