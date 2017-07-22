Abbas says freezing contact with Israel over Al-Aqsa Mosque row

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Friday that the Palestinian leadership has decided to freeze all contact with Israel due to continued tensions over Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque.



"I declare, on behalf of the Palestinian leadership freezing contact with the Israeli side on all levels," said Abbas.



He added that the Palestinian leadership will remain adjourned until further notice, urging Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the Arab League, UN and other world powers "to shoulder their responsibility towards Jerusalem."



Palestinian Health Ministry said three Palestinians were killed Friday and nearly 400 others injured in clashes with Israeli forces after the Friday prayers.



The first two were killed by Israeli gunfire in East Jerusalem and the third succumbed to his wounds in a nearby town of Abu Dis.

