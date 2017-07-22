Most weapons on dark web come from US, says top British criminologist

A study published Friday by the University of Manchester said that US weapons are the main source of illegal arms on the "dark web".
The study by the university and RAND Europe found that 60 percent of weapons on sale on the "dark web" are from the United States. The research is the first to explore the size and scope of the illicit trade of firearms, explosives and ammunition on the so-called dark web.
The data, collected last year, covered 12 cryptomarkets -- a type of dark web marketplace that brings together multiple sellers managed by marketplace administrators -- and 167,693 listings. From these listings, 811 were identified as relevant for the purpose of the study, said a university spokesman.
"The dark web was found to facilitate the illegal sales of firearms, weapons, explosives and banned digital products that provide guides on 'home-made' explosives and weapons," said the spokesman.
"Findings from the study suggest that the dark web is increasing the availability of better performing, more recent firearms for the same, or lower price, than what would be available on the street or the black market."
Despite being unlikely to fuel large-scale terrorist operations and armed conflicts, the study illustrates how the dark web has the potential to become the platform of choice for individuals such as "lone-wolf' terrorists, or small groups such as gangs, to obtain weapons and ammunition.
"The lone-wolf terrorist attacker in the 2016 Munich shooting
used weapons purchased on the dark web," the report pointed out.
Judith Aldridge, Professor of Criminology at the University of Manchester and a coinvestigator on the research, said, "In very simple terms, anyone can connect to the dark web and within minutes have access to a variety of vendors offering their products, which are most often illegal.
"The dark web enables illegal trade at a global level, removing some of the geographical barriers between vendors and buyers, while increasing the personal safety of both buyers and sellers through a series of anonymising features that obscure their identities. This veil of anonymity, combined with the relative ease of access, makes the dark web an attractive option for a wide range of sellers."
Giacomo Persi Paoli, the report's lead author and a research leader at RAND Europe, said, "The dark web is both an enabler for the trade of illegal weapons already on the black market and a potential source of diversion for weapons legally owned. Recent high-profile cases have shown that the threat posed by individuals or small groups obtaining weapons illegally from the dark web is real."
"The ability for criminals and terrorists, as well as vulnerable or fixated individuals, to make virtually anonymous purchases is perhaps the most dangerous aspect."