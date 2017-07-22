Egyptian army kills 30 terrorists in North Sinai

The Egyptian army said on Friday that its forces killed 30 terrorists in the country's North Sinai province.



The army said in a statement that the terrorists were killed during military operations in the province over the past four days.



Another five terrorists were also arrested during the military campaign, according to the statement.



Egypt has been facing a rising wave of terrorist activities following the military removal of former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 in response to mass protests against his one-year rule and his currently-blacklisted Brotherhood group.



Most of the terrorist operations, which killed hundreds of civilians, army personnel and policemen, were claimed by a Sinai-based group loyal to the regional IS militant group.

