Hamas hails stabbing attack on Israelis near Ramallah

Islamic Hamas movement hailed on Friday night the stabbing attack carried out by a Palestinian attacker into an Israeli settlement near the West Bank city of Ramallah.



Fawzi Barhoum, Hamas spokesman in Gaza, said in an emailed press statement that "Hamas hails and blesses the heroic operation that was a response to the violations of the Zionist violations and all its crimes against our people in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque."



He added that "the operation reiterates that our people's target is Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque and their only choice is resistance to defend our lands and liberate it."



He said Hamas holds Israel responsible for all consequences.



Palestinian and Israeli sources said three Israelis were killed and another one injured Friday night in a attack in Jewish settlement near West Bank city of Ramallah.



A 20-year-old Palestinian man, called Omar el-Abed, reportedly infiltrated the Jewish settlement and stabbed at least four settlers, three of whom died and the fourth was injured.



The Palestinian perpetrator was moderately wounded at the scene and arrested by Israeli forces.



Tensions remain high after Israeli authorities installed metal detectors and surveillance cameras at the entrance of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Sunday, two days after closing down the holy shrine in the wake of a shooting attack that left three Palestinians and two Israeli officers killed.



Earlier on Friday, three Palestinians were killed and more than 400 were injured in the "Friday of Wrath" which was called by Palestinian factions to refuse to erect electronic gates at the entrances of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

