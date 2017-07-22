Shanghai Zoo takes varied measures to keep animals cool

A blue-and-yellow macaw enjoys spray-cooling at Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, July 21, 2017. The meteorological department of east China metropolis Shanghai recorded an air temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius (105.6 degrees Fahrenheit) at around 2 p.m. Friday, the highest on record in the city in 145 years. The Shanghai Zoo has took many measures to keep the animals cool. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A lesser panda eats watermelon at Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, July 21, 2017. The meteorological department of east China metropolis Shanghai recorded an air temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius (105.6 degrees Fahrenheit) at around 2 p.m. Friday, the highest on record in the city in 145 years. The Shanghai Zoo has took many measures to keep the animals cool. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A giant panda enjoys an ice cube inside an air-conditioned enclosure at Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, July 21, 2017. The meteorological department of east China metropolis Shanghai recorded an air temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius (105.6 degrees Fahrenheit) at around 2 p.m. Friday, the highest on record in the city in 145 years. The Shanghai Zoo has took many measures to keep the animals cool. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A baboon plays water at Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, July 21, 2017. The meteorological department of east China metropolis Shanghai recorded an air temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius (105.6 degrees Fahrenheit) at around 2 p.m. Friday, the highest on record in the city in 145 years. The Shanghai Zoo has took many measures to keep the animals cool. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)