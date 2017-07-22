Fans pay tribute to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington in California

Flowers and messages are placed at a memorial site outside Chester Bennington's private residence in Palos Verdes, California, the United States, on July 21, 2017. The lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, was found dead at his private residence in Palos Verdes, Los Angeles County, Thursday morning, according to local media reports. He committed suicide by hanging at home, at the age of 41, the reports said. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

A man stands in front of a memorial site outside Chester Bennington's private residence in Palos Verdes, California, the United States, on July 21, 2017.

Messages are seen at a memorial site outside Chester Bennington's private residence in Palos Verdes, California, the United States, on July 21, 2017.

A woman places flowers at a memorial site outside Chester Bennington's private residence in Palos Verdes, California, the United States, on July 21, 2017.