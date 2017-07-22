Road submerged due to flood in east China's Jiangxi

Photo taken on July 21, 2017 shows the submerged Dahuchi section of Yongxiu-Wucheng Road in east China's Jiangxi Province. Water level of Wucheng hydrological station of the Poyang Lake reached 18.96 meters at 6:00 p.m. Friday. The flood inundated the 5.05-kilometer-long Yongxiu-Wucheng road. (Xinhua/Song Zhenping)

