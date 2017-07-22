US President Donald Trump
warned Friday that Iran will face "new and serious consequences" unless imprisoned Americans are released.
"President Trump is prepared to impose new and serious consequences on Iran unless all unjustly imposed American citizens are released and returned," said the White House in a statement.
The warning came days after the Trump administration slapped new sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program and other non-nuclear activities and called Iran "one of the most dangerous threats to US interests and to regional stability."
On the other hand, the Trump administration declared for the second time on Monday that Iran was complying with a 2015 nuclear deal struck between Iran and the six world powers of Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.