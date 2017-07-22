Cultural, creative zones formed along Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal

People visit a fan museum by the Grand Canal in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 20, 2017. A cultural and scenic belt, including museums, cultural and creative zones, historical relics and ancient streets, has formed along the 12-kilometer-long section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Gongshu District of Hangzhou. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A cargo ship sails across the Gongchen Bridge over the Grand Canal in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 20, 2017. A cultural and scenic belt, including museums, cultural and creative zones, historical relics and ancient streets, has formed along the 12-kilometer-long section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Gongshu District of Hangzhou. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Children view a wall painting about Gongchen Bridge at the Grand Canal Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 20, 2017. A cultural and scenic belt, including museums, cultural and creative zones, historical relics and ancient streets, has formed along the 12-kilometer-long section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Gongshu District of Hangzhou. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Children learn to make oil-paper umbrella at a handicraft exhibition hall by the Grand Canal in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 20, 2017. A cultural and scenic belt, including museums, cultural and creative zones, historical relics and ancient streets, has formed along the 12-kilometer-long section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Gongshu District of Hangzhou. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)