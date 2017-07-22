China sees fewer workplace accidents in H1

China's workplace safety record improved in the first half of 2017, with the number of accidents and fatalities both dropping, latest data from the country's work safety watchdog showed.



The number of workplace safety accidents fell 25.4 percent year on year in the first six months, while related fatalities went down 17.4 percent, according to Fu Jianhua, deputy head of the State Administration of Work Safety.



No "extremely severe accidents" occurred, which in China refers to those that cause more than 30 deaths, leave more than 100 severely injured or result in more than 100 million yuan (about 15 million US dollars) in direct economic losses.



Despite regular calls by the government for more focus on work safety, frequent tragedies still occur. A lack of safety awareness, poor regulations and lax implementation of safety measures are among the factors leading to accidents.



Earlier this month, the Work Safety Committee of the State Council announced the start of a four-month nationwide inspection on workplace safety to close loopholes and prevent major accidents.



The inspection, running from July to October, covers all regions, all industries, and all types of enterprises, as well as crowded places across the country.

