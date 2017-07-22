People protest against Israeli measures on al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Protestors participate in a demonstration against Israeli measures on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, in downtown Amman, Jordan, on July 21, 2017. Tens of thousands of Jordanians took to the street on Friday in solidarity with the Palestinians in Jerusalem and in protest of the Israeli measures on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

A Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes at the Hawara checkpoint, south of the West bank city of Nablus on July 21, 2017. People protested against new Israeli security measures implemented at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, which include metal detectors and cameras, following an attack that killed two Israeli policemen the previous week. (Xinhua/Nidal Eshtayeh)