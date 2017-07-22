Egyptian court confirms death sentences against 28 over killing ex-top prosecutor

An Egyptian court on Saturday has confirmed death sentences against 28 people over the murder of a former public prosecutor in 2015, the Egyptian state TV reported.



Cairo Criminal Court also sentenced 15 to life term, which refers to 25 years in Egypt, eight to 15 years in prison, and 15 others to 10-year-imprisonment for the same case.



The defendants were convicted of premeditated murder, association with a terrorist organization and possessing weapons and explosives.

