Team of China men's 4x100m relay during the IAAF Diamond League Meeting Herculis on July 21, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. Photo: Pascal Della Zuana/Icon Sport/CFP

Chinese men's 4x100 meters relay team finished first in the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Diamond League in Monaco on Friday.The team of Wu Zhiqiang, Xie Zhenye, Su Bingtian and Zhang Peimeng made a joint effort to beat the teams from the US, France, and Italy in 38.19 seconds.American Red and Blue teams ranked second and third in 38.30 and 38.41 seconds respectively.