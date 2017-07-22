Shanghai's Pujiang Country Park to partly open in late July

Photo taken on July 22, 2017 shows a view of the Pujiang Country Park in east China's Shanghai. The park, first of its kind in Shanghai, occupying 15.29 square kilometers, is to open about a third to the public for a trial run later this month. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2017 shows a part of the Pujiang Country Park in east China's Shanghai. The park, first of its kind in Shanghai, occupying 15.29 square kilometers, is to open about a third to the public for a trial run later this month. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2017 shows a part of the Pujiang Country Park in east China's Shanghai. The park, first of its kind in Shanghai, occupying 15.29 square kilometers, is to open about a third to the public for a trial run later this month. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2017 shows a part of the Pujiang Country Park in east China's Shanghai. The park, first of its kind in Shanghai, occupying 15.29 square kilometers, is to open about a third to the public for a trial run later this month. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

Photo taken on July 22, 2017 shows a view of the Pujiang Country Park in east China's Shanghai. The park, first of its kind in Shanghai, occupying 15.29 square kilometers, is to open about a third to the public for a trial run later this month. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)