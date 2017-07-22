Art works by artists from DPRK displayed in Nanning, S China's Guangxi

Visitors look at the oil painting works by Korean artist in Nanning Museum July 21, 2017. Some 200 art works by the artists from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) are displayed in an exhibition in Nanning, capital of the South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Visitors walk by the oil painting works by Korean artist in Nanning Museum July 21, 2017.

A visitor takes photo before an oil painting work by Korean artist in Nanning Museum July 21, 2017.