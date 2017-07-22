People observe Ghantakarna Festival in Nepal

People of Newar community set fire on the dummy of Demon Ghantakarna during the Ghantakarna Festival at Bhaktapur, Nepal, July 21, 2017. The Newar community of the Kathmandu Valley observe Ghantakarna, a festival to chase away evil spirits and usher in good fortune. People wear metal rings to safeguard against all ills and evil spirits. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

A woman carries her child above the fire after burning the dummy of Demon Ghantakarna in belief of removing evil spirits during the Ghantakarna Festival at Bhaktapur, Nepal, July 21, 2017. The Newar community of the Kathmandu Valley observe Ghantakarna, a festival to chase away evil spirits and usher in good fortune. People wear metal rings to safeguard against all ills and evil spirits. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)