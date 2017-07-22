Zhang Xinqiu wins Women's Trap at Chinese National Games

Zhang Xinqiu from Guangdong province got 47 targets to claim the women's trap title at the 13th Chinese National Games on Saturday in central China's Yiyang county.



Zhang, 23, shot down 73 targets in the qualification round in second place and got 47 targets in the final round.



"This was my first time to take part in National Games, I felt the pressure, but I put me into the game," Zhang said. "I started the shooting training when I was 14, and it has become part of my life."



Deng Weiyun from army got 44 targets to win a silver medal, and Wang Xinyi from Jiangsu province got bronze medal with 32 targets.



The 13th Chinese National Games will officially run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 8 in Tian Jin, but trap and skeet shooting events held in Yiyang, a little county in central China's Henan province.

