Death toll rises to 5 in Shanghai demolition accident

The death toll has risen to five after an accident during the demolition of a multi-story building in Shanghai Friday afternoon, the local government said Saturday.



Six people were pulled from debris, however, five of them later died in hospital. The sixth victim remains in a serious condition.



The accident occurred when a multi-story building in Jiading District was being demolished and fell onto a neighboring hotel.



The rescue mission ended early Saturday and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

