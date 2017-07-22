Russia, Syrian opposition sign agreements on Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone

Russian military officials and the moderate Syrian opposition have signed agreements regarding the de-escalation zone in Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Syria's capital Damascus, Russia's Defense Ministry said Saturday.



"These documents define the borders of the de-escalation zone, the deployment sites and powers of the de-escalation control forces, as well as the routes for delivering humanitarian aid and free passage to the residents," said a statement released by the ministry.



The documents, a follow-up to the Astana agreements, were signed as a result of negotiations held in Egypt's capital Cairo between deputies of the Russian Defense Ministry and the moderate Syrian opposition with the mediation of the Egyptian side, according to the statement.



The first humanitarian convoy to the de-escalation zone and the evacuation of the wounded are planned in the coming days, the ministry said.

