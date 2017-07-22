White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigns over disagreement with Trump

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday, shortly after US President Donald Trump
appointed New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director.
Spicer stepped down after telling President Trump he strongly disagreed with Scaramucci's appointment, US media outlets reported.
"It's been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country," Spicer tweeted after multiple US news outlets broke the news of his abrupt resignation.
"I will continue my service through August," Spicer said.
According to media reports, Spicer, along with his ally Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, believed Scaramucci lacked the qualification for the post that he was offered.
"I am grateful for Sean's work on behalf of my administration and the American people," Trump said in a statement, adding "I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities: just look at his television ratings."
Trump later tweeted that "Sean Spicer is a wonderful person who took tremendous abuse from the Fake news media -- but his future is bright!"
In the White House daily briefing on Friday, Scaramucci announced that Principle Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will replace Spicer.
"The president loves Sarah, he thinks she is doing a phenomenal job, I agree with him," he said.
Scaramucci also downplayed reports saying that he has had a tense and fraught relationship with both Spicer and Priebus, saying "I don't have any friction with Sean. I don't have any friction with Reince."
"If we have a little bit of friction inside the White House as a result of that, it's OK. We can all live with that. I'm a businessperson. I'm used to dealing with friction," he said.
Spicer has been a controversial figure in the White House since he started his early press briefings with a confrontational manner toward journalists.
Spicer was also known for giving the cold shoulder to traditional mainstream media and calling on previously lesser-known outlets more often.
The rocky start with the press has led to mockery and criticism from the media and spurred rumors of his possible departure just weeks after entering the new administration.
In a widely acclaimed sketch produced by comedy show Saturday Night Live, US actress Melissa McCarthy acted out some of Spicer's worst blunders, including his untrue claim that this year's inaugural ceremony was attended by more people than that of Barack Obama's.
It is yet unclear what Spicer will pursue next. The 45-year-old has served as the communications director of the Republican National Committee and enjoyed some level of recognition within the conservative group.
Scaramucci, 53, is a US political figure and financier who has worked in various banks and other financial institutions.
He was previously involved in a story released by CNN, which linked him to a Russian investment fund. CNN later retracted the story citing unmet editorial standards.
Scaramucci is set to fill the position vacated by the previous communications director Mike Dubke in early June.