7 killed, 2 injured in Guangzhou tower crane collapse

Seven people were killed and two others injured after a tower crane collapsed in southern Chinese city of Guangzhou Saturday, local government said.



The accident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at a construction site in the city's Haizhu District, the district government said in a press release.



The two injured are in stable condition, it said.



An investigation into the cause of the accident has been launched.