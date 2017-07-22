Chelsea embarrass Arsenal 3-0 in Beijing's "London derby" at Bird's Nest

Chelsea played the pre-season friendly with the intensity more like the traditional London Derby on Saturday as the Premier League champions outclassed Arsenal 3-0 at the Bird's Nest in Beijing.



Willian's curving shot and Michy Batshuayi's brace from each half gifted the victory for the Blues. While Arsenal, the FA Cup winners, looked less well prepared compared to the defending champions despite the newcomer Alexandre Lacazette started as the central forward.



It might be a friendly but both sides were not holding back. Antonio Conte has not disappointed the Blues' Chinese fans as the Italian manager fielded a strong and familiar 3-4-3 line-up in front of 55,618 spectators on a cool summer weekend night.



Chelsea took the lead four minutes before the break. The Brazilian international Willian cut in from the left wing and pings home in off the far post.



Batshuayi doubled the advantage just one minute later. The Belgian striker struck the ball to the far corner on the edge of the box after meeting a through pass from N'Golo Kante.



The Blues were far sharper despite the Gunners improved largely in the second half. Batshuayi scored his second just five minutes after the restart when he powered into a first-time finish from outside the area after Marcos Alonso's pass.



The two London teams will meet again in the season-opening Community Shield in two weeks later at Wembely.

